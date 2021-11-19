SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami doctor faces felony charges after, police said, he sold prescription drugs illegally.

Dr. Mark Alan Zager appeared in bond court on Friday. He faces five felony charges, including for the illegal sale of a controlled substance.

According to Coral Gables Police, Zager was arrested after he sold Xanax and Viagra prescriptions to an undercover police officer.

He has since posted a $35,500 bond and was released from jail.

