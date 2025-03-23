SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire that’s raged for days in South Miami-Dade is now fully contained, officials said.

Firefighters who battled the flames on the ground and took to the skies to drop water into the fire told 7News on Sunday that it was all a team effort.

“We feel that the bulk of the fire has been contained,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez

Traffic on Sunday flowed on Card Sound Road and the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1, both roads leading to the Florida Keys.

But MDFR officials urge drivers to remain cautious, as lingering hotspots may still produce smoky conditions on the road.

“What we’re doing now is what we call mop-up, which is basically just putting out those spot fires,” said Alvarez.

Officials said the brush fire scorched over 27,000 acres, giving firefighters a week-and-a-half-long battle.

But no flames stopped race cars engines from taking off at Homestead-Miami Speedway all weekend long.

Fans who came from near and far to watch the NASCAR races said that despite the smell of smoke, they had a fun and exciting time.

“I wondered what that was; I didn’t know. I did smell the smoke,” said a woman.

“Yeah, it didn’t stop us from coming,” said a man.

Medical experts advise residents with respiratory issues to remain indoors.

