HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are having a difficult time gaining the upper hand in South Miami-Dade, as a massive brush fire battle reached its ninth day.

Northbound lanes along the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 going into the Florida Keys was shut down in both directions as of 4 p.m. on Friday, wjereas southbound traffic was at a standstill, as crews continue to battle the immense blaze.

Earlier in the day, a five-vehicle crash involving a boat seriously hurt four people, including a child who needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials reminded people to avoid this roadway unless absolutely necessary, because it can slow down their response times. Card Sound Road remains shut down in both directions until further notice.

In addition to efforts to contain the flames, workers with Florida Power & Light are repairing power lines that have been damaged.

Officials said even more assets from all overt the state are tackling the flames.

“We have four Florida Forest Service helicopters dedicated solely to this location. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has dedicated multiple aircraft,” said Francis Neeley with Florida Forest Service Aviaton.

Florida Forest Service aviation officials said these helicopters are crucial in the ongoing firefight.

“This fire is a little unique in the aspect that we are actually using our aircraft to put out more fire than our men and women on the ground, just because they’re having trouble accessing it,” said.

Dr. Ludie Bond with Florida Forest Service said a lingering concern is smoke.

“As you can see, as it’s burning some of these areas, there’s definitely more smoke coming into the area,” she said, “but then also, we don’t want any spots. We don’t want the fire to spot out over the containment lines.”

The Florida Forest Service took a 7News crew behind the front lines around Homestead, where a vast area is charred.

Officials said this can go on for days.

“There’s really no timetable on when this fire is going to be completely contained and controlled, completely out,” said Bond. “Two things need to happen, or one thing or another: either it completely burns all the vegetation available, or we get signicant rainfall.”

Meanwhile, brush reignited in Florida City on Friday, causing intermittent closures on U.S. 1. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid the area unless abslutely necessary.

Fire officials said the firefight will continue for the next several days, adding that drought conditions will persist in South Florida for at least the next two months.

