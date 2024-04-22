(WSVN) - Several South Floridians spent Earth Day raising awareness about protecting the environment.

When Earth Day rolls around, it brings out the eco-lover in people. Several celebrations were kicked off all across South Florida to show mother nature some love

In Miami Gardens, Miami Norland Senior High School students savored the fruits of their labor. They picked produce out of a garden that they maintain.

The teacher in charge said the challenge was worthwhile.

“Maintaining a garden is a lot of work, and I think we did not imagine that it would be so much work when we started it, but I love the fact that they’ve been disciplined, really committed and their work ethic has definitely improved but also their knowledge on science content,” said Dr. Precious Symonette.

Students learned about sustainable development goals, as well as something called acting “glo-cally.

“Like the word ‘ocally but with glow,” Symonette said. “That is where students serve their community on a local level, but impacting global issues.”

All the produce they’re harvesting on Earth Day will be given to Nova Southeastern University. The school will use it to make smoothies, salads and more treats for students and staff.

And it’s not just older kids that get to learn about Earth Day.

Pre-schoolers at Chesterbrook Academy in Coconut Creek released 3,000 ladybugs into their schoolyard to keep their plants healthy.

At Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, it was all about the oysters.

Conservation groups made “oyster ropes” to deploy into the waters of Broward County. Volunteers drilled holes into the shells so that cables can be strung through, all to give oysters new homes.

“So when oysters are born, they’re actually free swimming and they will settle in on oyster shells because that’s what they like,” said Erik Neugaard, Port Everglades environmental program manager.

Eventually, this results in the creation of oyster beds, which attract fish and make for better waters.

Earth Day isn’t always seen as a holiday for the young, but these three events want to change that.

“So you’ll see that we have a number of youth, participating in the assembling of these oyster ropes, and hopefully they will continue with their passion for the environment and protect our resources moving into the future,” Neugaard said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.