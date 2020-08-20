South Floridians shop for essentials as Tropical Storm Laura churns in Caribbean

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents are flocking to supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and home improvement retailers to begin gearing up in case Tropical Storm Laura swirls through the state as a stronger system.

7News cameras captured drivers pulling up to the Shell gas station in North Bay Village, Thursday night.

“I just want to be prepared for it, you know?” said Mario Hilbalgo as he filled up his car’s gas tank.

Shoppers outside of the Costco in North Miami said they are taking every precaution in preparing for the as-yet-unnamed system that is forecast to strengthen and may head toward South Florida.

“You don’t want to get caught with your pants down, so you have to get your necessary items,” said shopper Islande Youte.

“A lot of eggs. We got some water. I have some vitamins,” said shopper Laurenic Brito.

“I brought some protein shakes, some oil, some tuna, toilet paper,” said Youte. “I already had some water.”

In Broward County, officials echoed the same message.

“We face the possibility of a storm coming,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said.

The City of Hollywood urged residents to buy between five and seven days’ worth of hurricane supplies, like non-perishable food.

They also advised residents to secure any outdoor furniture that could become a projectile.

Those tasks, officials said, need to be taken care of now, just in case the system ends up sweeping across South Florida.

“It’s a lot of madness, everyone goes crazy,” said Youte. “They go crazy for water, and there’s like long lines, and I don’t have the patience for that, so I’d rather get started now and get it over with.”

“We don’t know how hard it’s going to be and what issues are coming with the storm, so I just want to be prepared for it,” said Hibalgo.

The City of Miami Beach is also preparing.

“What we’re doing actually today is we’re deploying temporary pumps and generators in our lowest lying areas of the city just in case some flooding might come in,” said Miami Beach Director of Public Works Roy Coley.

Officials are asking residents of Miami Beach to do their part.

“Over the weekend, we don’t want folks to put palm fronds or debris out on the street, because we will not have time to get all of that picked up throughout the city before the storm hits,” said Coley.

Other residents across South Florida have put their own preparedness plans into place.

“Lately, my plan has been to get out, so see if we can go down someplace, like run away,” said one shopper.

