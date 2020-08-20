South Floridians shop for essentials as TD 13 churns in Atlantic

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents are flocking to supermarkets, convenience stores and home improvement retailers to begin gearing up in case Tropical Depression 13 swirls through the state as a stronger system.

7News cameras captured drivers pulling up to the Shell gas station in North Bay Village, Thursday night.

“I just want to be prepared for it, you know?” said Mario Hilbalgo as he filled up his car’s gas tank.

Shoppers outside of the Costco in North Miami said they are taking every precaution in preparing for the as-yet-unnamed system that is forecast to strengthen and may head toward South Florida.

“You don’t want to get caught with your pants down, so you have to get your necessary items,” said shopper Islande Youte.

“A lot of eggs. We got some water. I have some vitamins,” said shopper Laurenic Brito.

“I brought some protein shakes, some oil, some tuna, toilet paper,” said Youte. “I already had some water.”

In Broward County, officials echoed the same message.

The City of Hollywood urged residents to buy between five and seven days’ worth of hurricane supplies, like non-perishable food.

They also advised residents to secure any outdoor furniture that could become a projectile.

Those tasks, officials said, need to be taken care of now, just in case the system ends up sweeping across South Florida.

“It’s a lot of madness, everyone goes crazy,” said Youte. “They go crazy for water and long lines, and I don’t have the patience for this, so I’d rather do it and get it over with.”

“We don’t know how hard it’s going to be and what issues are coming with the storm, so I just want to be prepared for it,” said Hibalgo.

