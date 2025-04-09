MIAMI (WSVN) - Local residents gathered across South Florida to mourn the victims killed by a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The roof of the well-known Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed early Tuesday morning killing at least 124 people and injuring hundreds of others.

“I’ve been very sad since yesterday,” Loyda Bello said.

Bello is the owner of the Coffee Nail Bar, one of several Dominican-run businesses along Northwest 36 Street in Allapattah.

“Since this happened, we’ve been worried about those families who are left behind,” she said.

Others in South Florida were left heartbroken after learning friends were killed in the tragic collapse.

Rafael Gutierrez told 7News in Spanish that he feels very sad for his country. He said one of his friends was confirmed to have died while two others are still missing. He also said he’s still in shock after hearing about the collapse and hopes more survivors will be found.

The collapse happened during a merengue orchestra performance by singer Rubby Pérez, who officials confirmed to be among the victims killed.

Luis De La Cruz, owner of Club Tipico Dominicano, knew Perez and said his loss is tremendous.

“He was a great, great guy. Family guy, he was a great singer. Great, great man,” he said.

Also among the victims — former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco along with musicians and government officials.

First responders have worked around the clock searching for more survivors buried in the rubble. So far, more than 150 people have been rescued.

“The main objective is still to save lives. We’ve been following this tragedy minute-by-minute so that all the resources can be available as they have been,” the Dominican Republic’s president Luis Abinader said in Spanish.

While the search for survivors remains ongoing, families of the missing people have been showing up to area hospitals in the Dominican Republic as others head to the site of the club searching for answers.

One relative said she’s still hopeful her niece would be found alive.

“We don’t really have any information. We know she was there with a co-worker and none of the group has shown up yet,” she said in Spanish.

It’s still unclear what caused the roof to collapse.

South Floridians plan to hold a vigil at Juan Pablo Duarte Park Wednesday night to pray for families in the Dominican Republic.

