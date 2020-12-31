South Floridians plan socially distant alternatives to ring in 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations and radical alterations of New Year’s Eve festivities, but South Florida residents and visitors are finding other ways to ring in 2021.

Health officials advise people to stay home, but those who do go out may be able to give 2020 a socially distant send-off by adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

7News cameras captured diners sitting in the outdoor area of a restaurant along Española Way in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.

More than a dozen sidewalk cafés on Española Way will be offering service on New Year’s Eve while observing safety guidelines.

“We have a lot of great outdoor seating. It’s socially distant seating,” said Española Way Street Manager Michael DeFilippi. “The restaurants know what the rules are, and they’re complying, so we’re definitely creating an atmosphere were people feel safe to enjoy the new year.”

As revelers prepare to mark the end of 2020, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is offering safety tips for anyone planning to light fireworks at home, especially around children.

“We recommend that you light fireworks outdoors, in a driveway or a paved surface, away from any grassy areas or anything that could possibly burn,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez. “Very important: never let your children play or ignite fireworks. Sparklers are especially dangerous for kids.”

For additional safety tips, click here.

