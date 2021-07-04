SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Communities across South Florida came together on the Fourth of July to remember the victims of the partial condo building collapse in Surfside and show their support for the families affected by the tragedy.

7News cameras on Sunday captured flowers, candles and notes at the memorial set up near the site of the June 24 collapse.

“Everybody is together, everybody – it’s a really very good community,” said mourner Rosa Menendez.

Many throughout the area shined a light as a gesture of unity.

“It’s too sad. It’s really sad,” said Menendez.

Menendez, who has lived in Surfside for eight years, said she knows some people who are among the missing.

The resident has been helping by bringing food, water and other supplies to first responders.

Menendez said she also joined the light shining ceremony held earlier this weekend.

“This is the most that we can do,” she said.

At the Miami Shores Country Club, the city held a candlelight vigil to remember those lost in the collapse.

“We’re spending the night here to honor them,” said a participant.

“To show respect and honor to the many families who have been impacted over in Surfside,” said Miami Shores Mayor Sandra Harris, “including many of our residents who are connected, be it through family or friends or co-workers.”

Communities continue to do all they can to show they stand with those impacted.

Many said they pray and hope for a miracle.

“We care for you, and our prayers are with you,” said Harris.

The part of Champlain Towers South that was still standing was demolished just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

