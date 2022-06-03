MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians are not taking any chances in preparation for the incoming rain that is expected to hit this weekend. Many are collecting sandbags at different distribution sites all over Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

From Pembroke Pines to Hialeah, South Floridians are getting ready to be swamped by the current tropical system.

“Gotta get sandbags, and it’s my wife’s birthday,” said Constantine Cois.

Locals are not taking the distribution for granted as they gather as many sandbags as possible to prepare their homes and or businesses for possible flooding.

“We’re distributing sand for people; we know that there’s a lot of rain coming in from the hurricane,” said Miami Parks and Rec. spokesperson Barbie Hernandez, “and we want to make sure people are prepared.”

With heavy rainfall expected throughout the weekend, the City of Key Biscayne also wants their residents to equip themselves with sandbags.

“You do need to take precautions, make sure everything is nice and secure,” said Jorge Pascual.

“Just making sure my grandma is safe,” said Anthony Quintana, “and then, plus, we’ll have sandbags for anything else that comes down the hurricane season.”

“This is gonna help a lot,” said Kaira Vega. “It always floods around here.”

One Little Haiti resident was kind enough to allow 7News to come to her home and explain why she is collecting sandbags for her neighbors before collecting for herself.

Vega picked up sandbags on foot while using a shopping cart, taking multiple trips to the Little Haiti Soccer Park sand distribution location, all to make sure her neighbors and herself would be prepared.

“I’m gonna make sure that my neighbors are first taken care of and then me,” said Vega, “cause we have a lot of elderly people here, and they need the help. They can’t carry sandbags and stuff like that, so it’s really important for me.”

For sandbag distribution locations across South Florida, click here.

