South Floridians hustle for last-minute holiday shopping, tourists vacation to beaches

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Mall parking lots are packed with Christmas present procrastinators, and at Aventura Mall, shoppers are hustling and bustling every store to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones.

However, the mall is not the only destination people flock to during the holiday season.

It’s that time of year again! Folks are flocking to South Florida for the beautiful beaches, bars and best shopping!

“I’m doing some late Christmas shopping,” said a shopper.

With just hours until the big day, thousands headed to Aventura and Dolphin malls to get the deals and steals on some last-minute gifts.

“I got stuff for my girlfriend, for my parents, for my friends,” said another shopper.

The beaches were packed, too! 7 Skyforce hovered high above Hollywood Beach as hundreds huddled on the sand.

It was the same on South Beach, as many 7News spoke to came down south, solely to escape their freezing forecast!

“It’s snowing where I’m from, so here it’s not too hot, it’s so good,” said Taylor Fisher, who is visiting from Philadelphia.

“In Philly, it’s snow, ice, dangerous driving, it’s a lot going on,” said another Philadelphia tourist.

Whether it’s for the nightlife, shopping or just the views, many say there’s no better place to take it all in than doing it in South Florida.

​”Here it’s the sun out, nice weather, dress comfortably. I love it here,” a tourist said.

“All this hype, the bars, the clubs — it’s amazing right now,” said a tourist visiting from New York.

Christmas shoppers should rush for those last-minute gifts because mall hours are being adjusted for the holiday season.

