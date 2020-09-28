South Floridians honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with caravan in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians honored the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a caravan.

7News cameras captured a row of cars in downtown Miami, Sunday afternoon.

Participants honked their horns and held up flags and signs, including one that read “thank you” next to a drawing of the late justice’s trademark lace collar.

The caravan began at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and made its way toward the Freedom Tower.

“We’re celebrating an extraordinary life. Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to, in Judaism, what we call tikkun olam, repairing the world,” said North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld, First Vice President of the Greater Miami Chapter of the ACLU. “She fought for equality as a lawyer with the ACLU and very strategically as a member of this nation’s highest court.”

A Zoom call was also set up with women attorneys and judges speaking about the legacy left by the Supreme Court justice.

