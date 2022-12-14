MIAMI (WSVN) - On Tuesday, South Florida families began to wait in a line of cars for an annual food giveaway from the Latin Chamber of Commerce (CAMACOL), the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida.

The company’s Jabas holiday gift basket tradition is set to begin, Wednesday at 7 p.m. at their building located at 1401 W Flagler Street.

Juanita Alvarez and her friend were the first people in line for the holiday tradition.

“This is my 16th year,” said Alvarez.

This year, CAMACOL is expected to give away 700 baskets, which is about 200 more than the amount in 2021.

Bags contain food that feeds five to six people for the upcoming holiday.

Sponsors like Sedano’s and Publix were at the event to distribute food and ingredients to assemble recipes for the holiday season.

Pedro Mesa with Sedano’s was glad the supermarket was able to serve hundreds in the community despite the challenging times.

“There’s a lot of smaller companies that are not here that couldn’t make it,” said Mesa. “They’re barely surviving, so it’s been very hard that’s why we’re doing 700 bags this year. We are up from last year but not nearly to the number that we know is needed in the city. It’s been tough but those bags that we’re giving out today they’re full with everything you might need for a nice night of Noche Buena.”

The drive-thru event is on a first-come, first-served basis so once the bags are gone, they will not be handed out anymore.

With the weather as perfect as it can be, smiling faces left the drive-thru with appreciative hearts.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.