MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The summertime swelter is sweeping across South Florida. Outdoor workers are making sure they beat the heat and not become victims of it by covering up with some much-needed heat protection.

It’s a scorcher out there.

“It’s too much. It’s so hot,” said a woman.

The summer heat is showing no mercy to South Florida, with feels like temperatures hitting around 100 degrees.

“It’s very hot,” said another woman.

People are doing whatever they can to find some relief.

“The water is so good,” said a woman.

Like parents at the Bay Harbour Island’s Splash Pad, but even the water is no match for this scorcher.

“The water is super hot. You have to drink plenty water,” said Zoraida Rodriguez, who works at the Summer Day Garden.

Some who can’t escape the heat are doing their best to stay safe and hydrated.

“Drink water, Coca-Cola, you know, what you got cold, something cold to drink,” said Rodriguez.

Not only are the workers at the Summer Day Garden off Biscayne Boulevard try to keep themselves cool, but they’re also keeping an eye on their plants. They’re making sure that their plants have plenty of water.

At the nearby Blue Runner Seafood Food Truck, they’re also keeping cool with the A/C at full blast.

“You can feel the heat radiating off the asphalt out here,” said Michael Fernandez, who works at the Blue Runner Seafood Food Truck.

“Anybody that’s lived in Florida knows how potent the heat can be,” said Joshua Lenchus, D.O., from Broward Health.

In these hot temperatures, doctors said it’s best to prepare to stay safe.

“The best way is stay out of heat in the middle of the day,” said Lenchus. “For those of us that can’t do that, you’d want to wear light clothing that is kind of airy and also hydrate before you get outside, because you’re going to lose water, you’re going to lose that a lot faster than you think.”

Miami-Dade Fire Resuce also sent out a tweet that states, “NEVER leave children unattended inside a vehicle! The temperature inside a parked vehicle can rapidly rise to dangerous levels for children. Leaving the windows slightly open does not significantly decrease the heating rate.”

As South Florida sweats, people are doing their best to keep cool.

“I’m trying to stay inside most days,” said Rodriguez.

Experts said as soon as you start to feel overheated, you might feel cramping or nauseous. They recommend to get inside as quickly as possible to some A/C and to re-hydrate before it gets any worse.

