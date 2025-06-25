MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Motor Vehicles is facing a $10 million class action lawsuit from South Floridians after, their attorney says, a lack of security and resources has left them open to unsafe conditions.

Attorney Michael Pizzi held a news conference at around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Miami Lakes, questioning the DMV’s scheduling system and responsibility to keep its residents safe. The lawsuit alleges that Florida residents are being subjected to unsafe conditions, overcrowding, and increased wait times.

The case, on behalf of a 17-year-old girl whose mother says she was forced to sleep outside a Pompano Beach DMV for nearly 10 hours in January to get her driver’s license.

“They’re being held to account to every single person they have forced to wait on 10, 12, hour long lines in unsafe conditions, in degrading and deplorable conditions, just because of their incompetence, and they are condoning and permitting corruption,” he said.

According to Pizzi, once the class action lawsuit is certified by the courts, eventually other people who believe they fell victim to questionable conditions will be able to get on board.

