South Floridians enjoy first weekend back at marinas, parks since start of pandemic

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters and parkgoers across South Florida said they’re thankful to finally be out on the water or take a nature walk at a local park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of public spaces.

At Haulover Marina, boaters on Saturday told 7News they’re excited to finally be out enjoying some sunshine.

“Oh, it’s really fun. Finally,” said one boater.

“After two months of quarantine at home between four walls, we finally get some vitamin D,​” said boater Marcel Seavo.​

Throughout the region, more people were ready to experience some sense of normalcy.

At Black Point Marina, some people waited hours in line to get out on the water.

“I love that the marina is open. I love that they’re slowly letting people out in the open,” said a boater who was waiting in line. “I think it’s healthy. I think it’s good for people to be outside instead of indoors.”

Of course, there are still restrictions.

In Miami-Dade County, boats must remains 50 feet apart, and at parks, like Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, face coverings are required, and social distancing rules are in full effect.

Some police officers were spotted approaching people at parks and advising them they need to wear masks or other face coverings.

“I hope that, as a community, we can maintain the distancing and really help out each other so we don’t mess it up,” said Boris Fernandez.

In Fort Lauderdale, northbound lanes of A1A will be closed from Las Olas to Sunrise boulevards in an effort to help people keep their distance.

As many beaches throughout other parts of the state get ready to reopen on Monday, some in South Florida said they’re eager for the day they can soon get back out on the sand.

“You can keep looking at it and think, ‘Oh, I want to dive in that water,” said a passer-by on A1A.

“If you don’t have a boat, you’re done,” said another passer-by.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

