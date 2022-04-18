MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba.

Dozens of residents on Sunday joined veterans and local leaders at the Bay of Pigs Monument in Little Havana, located off Southwest Eighth Street, to remember fallen soldiers.

The April 1961 event was a landing operation by Cuban exiles who opposed Fidel Castro’s Cuban revolution.

Veteran Frank de Varona said this is an anniversary that must never be forgotten.

“It’s an anniversary that we must commemorate, because we need to tell that people today that they did not die in vain,” he said.

More than 100 people were killed in the invasion, while the rest were imprisoned by Castro’s forces for their rebellion.

