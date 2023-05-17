VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - There was habitat help on Virginia Key as people worked to restore a South Florida beach.

They spent Tuesday removing invasive plant species and worked on a nursery of native plants.

Their work is key to keeping wildlife safe and thriving.

“It’s super important to keep our beaches clean,” said Dr. Rachel Silverstein, executive director of Miami Waterkeeper. “It affects wildlife, they get entangled and trapped. It causes all sort of issues.”

They also picked up trash, filling up bags with debris.

Their efforts are part of a three-day summit hosted by the Elevate Prize Foundation in Miami Beach.

It focuses on exploring new ways to create change.

