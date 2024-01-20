MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians will be feeling the 50s this weekend as another cooldown is set to lower temperatures across the region.

The drop in temperatures is about 10 degrees colder than average for this time of the year and is is set to make Saturday night and Sunday morning the coldest in the season to date.

7News cameras captured heaters being turned on at restaurants along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Aliyea Rizai, who is visiting from the Midwest, said she is grateful to be away from subzero temperatures.

“I’m coming from Chicago, where t’s negative degrees outside, but I’m happy to be here because it’s really warm,” she said.

But the pleasant weather began to take turn after the sun went down and the winds started to pick up.

“As temperatures drop, people may be forced to use heating equipment,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Most areas remained in the low 70s and high 60s late Saturday afternoon. However, winds from the north up to 12 miles per hour are expected to make some places feel like it’s in the 40s.

Benitez said it is important to exercise caution when using space heaters.

“The portable heating units or any heating equipment [need to placed] at least three feet away from anything that can possibly burn, like furniture, bedding, curtains,” said Benitez.

Officials also reminded pet owners to bring the animals inside.

However, this cold nap will be short-lived, as South Florida is expected to bounce back to seasonable levels by Monday.

