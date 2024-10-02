AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Organizations and South Florida residents have stepped up to offer support to those suffering in the aftermath of Helene.

Several organizations, including Miami-Dade Police and Mobile Mike, joined forces to conduct a relief drive.

They collected food and supplies at Aventura Mall on Tuesday and will do it again on Wednesday.

Some of the items that are being collected include canned foods, generators and hygiene kits. The items will go to those affected in Northwest Florida.

“We’ve been blessed here in South Florida,” said a worker from Mobile Mike. “We’re very resilient. We want you to re-gift the items that you were getting for the next hurricane and send it to the people in Northwest Florida who desperately need this stuff.”

Another collection will be held at the shops at Pembroke Gardens on Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No clothing or used items will be accepted.

