MIAMI (WSVN) - In anticipation of the impending threat posed by Hurricane Idalia, South Florida is stepping up its support efforts by dispatching its Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams to the west coast of the state.

Miami Police’s USAR team, renowned for its rapid response to major emergencies, is gearing up to deploy on Tuesday morning to areas that are at risk of being severely impacted by the approaching hurricane.

Having earned recognition for their unparalleled expertise and swift actions, the Miami Police USAR team has a track record of offering crucial assistance in times of crisis. Their experience extends to previous hurricane responses, including their involvement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida last year.

Joining them in the mission is Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Task Force, an essential unit specializing in emergency response and search and rescue operations. This cooperative effort symbolizes the unity and collective strength of South Florida’s emergency response infrastructure.

Both teams will be rendering vital support, encompassing a wide range of critical functions. These include search and rescue operations, medical aid provision, establishment of communication networks, and the distribution of much-needed relief supplies to affected areas. Their combined efforts will provide invaluable assistance to the impacted communities and facilitate a coordinated response to the hurricane’s potential aftermath.

As Hurricane Idalia continues to gather strength and move towards the state’s west coast, South Florida’s response teams are working relentlessly to prepare for the impact and offer a helping hand to those in need.

