SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Make-A-Wish granted a 12-year-old boy’s dream.

Dylan Kemp is from Missouri and got a dream vacation to South Florida’s Zoo Miami.

Kemp suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Make-A-Wish granted him and his family a VIP tour of the park.

One of his biggest dreams was to meet a koala which he did, plus many more animals.

