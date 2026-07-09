MIAMI (WSVN) - As the fate of those living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, remains up in the air, the local Haitian community came together to push local leaders to enact legislation that would protect them.

The rally began Wednesday afternoon at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, where many among the Haitian community pleaded for local leaders to begin taking measures to protect TPS recipients after a Supreme Court ruling in June allowed the Trump administration to end legal protections for migrants fleeing violence and natural disasters in Haiti and Syria.

The 6-3 decision allows the Trump administration to revoke TPS from nearly 350,000 Haitian nationals and about 6,000 Syrians that live in the United States.

Rallygoers were pushing for local leaders to support a measure being considered in the U.S. Senate that would extend TPS for both Haitians and Syrians.

Some local leaders spoke at the rally, drumming up support in the community for that measure. They also reiterated that, in their belief, the decision to revoke TPS would not only massively impact the lives of those who benefitted from it but would also devastate sectors of South Florida’s economy.

7News spoke with Santra Dennis, one of the event organizers for Wednesday’s rally.

“We’re here today because we know that TPS holders make our economy run here in South Florida. We know they are our neighbors, they are our family and friends and, because of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling clearing the way for what we would think is mass deportations, we wanna show solidarity, show love and also that they’re not the only ones that will be impacted — we will be impacted as well,” said Dennis.

The bipartisan measure, which originally passed the U.S. House of Representatives in April, faces an uphill battle for passage in the Senate. If passed, it would extend TPS for Haitians and others impacted by the Supreme Court ruling through April 20, 2029.

Rallygoers are optimistic Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody will be among the Republicans necessary to vote in favor of passing the measure.

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