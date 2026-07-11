MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban exile community honored the anniversary of a historic demonstration with one of their own while there was another island-wide blackout.

South Florida’s Cuban exile community gathered in Little Havana on Saturday to honor the fifth anniversary.

Thousands of Cubans flooded the streets of Calle Ocho to march against the troubled island and demand freedom.

Saturday’s Freedom March and Liberation Rally are to honor those who protested against the Castro communist regime, call for the release of political prisoners who are still being held in Cuba, and to continue to fight for Cuba’s freedom.

Meanwhile, miles away, Cuba remains in the dark.

Another island-wide blackout left millions of people across Cuba without electricity for the second time in just one week.

As of July 11, hundreds of Cubans remain unjustly detained for simply asking for basic rights, opportunities, and dignity, while the people continue to suffer hunger and deprivation.

Miami District 3 Commissioner Rolando Escalona spoke to 7News about the pressure Cubans are experiencing.

“They have never felt the pressure they are feeling right now, and that’s why this is so important today,” said Escalona. “Many people are in jail nowadays; many of them also died. We want to achieve freedom for the Cuban people, and that’s what we’re doing this year. We’re here to support all the Cuban people that are on the street.

As of Saturday evening, the South Florida Cuban exile community remains marching the streets of Calle Ocho as they continue the fight for a free Cuba.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.