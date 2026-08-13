SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Colombian community came together to offer prayers and support for those affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the South American country.

Days after the devastating earthquake, as rescue teams continue their search for survivors in the hardest-hit cities of Cali, Pereira, Manizales and Quibdo, South Florida’s Colombian community rallied together at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Southwest Miami-Dade for a solemn evening prayer to show support for those impacted by the quake.

Colombian-born priest Father Freddy Yara led the mass and vigil, directing thoughts inside the house of worship to the victims and families.

“I’m really praying that God puts the protection on the Colombian people, stay safe and I really pray that you guys can get through this quick,” said Global Empowerment Mission board member Santiago Osorio.

Video out of Colombia shows some promising signs, with teams rescuing a woman that had been trapped underneath a mountain of concrete and steel for 36 hours.

Despite the relief brought from rescuing some trapped residents, emergency crews continue working nonstop to search for those still missing.

Colombian officials say more than 260 people have been killed since Monday’s earthquake sent buildings crashing down and caused several roads to buckle under the strain. Several public buildings, such as health centers and schools were also heavily damaged.

One video showed the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Rosary’s clocktower crumbling in Manizales.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella says more than 1,600 homes collapsed.

A local official in Pereira, a city of about 500,000, spoke with 7News about the dire straits many of those residents are in after being devastated by the earthquake.

“Here, there’s a lot of necessity. We need a lot of help for all the families that absolutely lost everything,” he said in Spanish.

Back in South Florida, many with and without Colombian ties have stepped up to chip in to help those victims with anything they can offer.

One of the main hubs to distribute that aid to Colombians in need is GEM’s warehouse in Doral.

“We are here today helping Colombia, especially Cali, that is our city,” said a volunteer.

Officials for GEM tell 7News they’ve already begun delivering critical supplies to those in need. They also emphasized that their work is only beginning, with extensive efforts planned to continue sending more supplies.

“Today is our first distribution of aid. The need is so vast; the geographical area that was affected is very great,” said GEM board member Francine Delarosa.

GEM officials said one of the highest demand items is tents to help families who lost their homes in the catastrophe.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating vital supplies to help those affected by the earthquake in Colombia, you can learn more here.

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