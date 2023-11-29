MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) – A Homestead woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Susana Lopez, 37, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. Opting for a one-time lump-sum payment, Lopez will receive $685,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Shop, located at 23070 North U.S. Highway 27 in Moore Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game offers over $188 million in cash prizes, featuring 28 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning in this game are 1-in-3.98.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.