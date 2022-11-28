(WSVN) - A South Florida woman is boiling over the instructions to cook her mac and cheese.

Amanda Ramirez filed a $5 million lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods.

Ramirez says the company’s claim that Velveeta’s Shells & Cheese Original Microwavable is “ready within three and a half minutes” is misleading.

Ramirez says Kraft does not take into account the time it takes to remove the lid, sauce, add water and stir.

According to court documents, Ramirez says Kraft should be “ordered to cease its deceptive advertising.”

In addition to the $5 million, Ramirez wants punitive damages to be rewarded.

Attorneys for Kraft called the lawsuit frivolous and said they would defend the company against the allegations.

