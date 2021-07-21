SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is missing in Cuba after being beaten while he was protesting in the streets. His sister, who lives in South Florida, is on a mission to find him.

It’s incidents such as these that are keeping Cuban Americans living in South Florida energized. They said their family and friends who are still on the island desperately need help.

Katiuska Mustelier Sosa told 7News her brother, 38-year-old Enrique Mustelier Sosa, has been detained by Cuban police.

Enrique is a Cuban dissident who was protesting on the island back on July 11 when he was beaten and taken into custody.

Katiuska said she has not been able to speak to him since, and she is asking for governments around the world to help the Cuban people free themselves of an oppressive regime.

“My brother has always raised his voice against the violation of human rights in Cuba, especially freedom of speech,” she said.

Another protest for the liberation of people in Cuba will begin at 5 p.m.

