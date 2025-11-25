MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out a year after she survived a shootout on Interstate 95 that left her with a bullet lodged in her neck.

Speaking with reporters at a news conference held Tuesday in Miami Shores, Esha Dawkins said she and her son Sam feel especially thankful this Thanksgiving week.

“I’m just thankful to be here, we always have something to be thankful for, which is life,” she said. “However, we don’t know who did this or what happened. I literally was just an innocent driver driving home.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said Dawkins came under fire along the southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, in what they described as a road rage shootout.

“I heard the first shot, I didn’t think it was a shot, I thought it was fireworks,” said Dawkins. “It was two days before Thanksgiving, and I just kept driving. The second shot I heard, I felt the glass hit me.”

That second bullet pierced the passenger side of her windshield, just inches away from the back seat where Sam was seated, and got lodged into her neck, where it remains.

“Came through the windshield, into my neck, and it’s sitting in the back, a miracle or just, you know, it wasn’t my time — wrong place, wrong time,” said Dawkins. “It’s still nerve-racking, seeing other shootings happening on the expressways throughout South Florida, and not knowing what can be done about it.”

Troopers have not yet identified the shooters responsible, and now Dawkins is pushing for more surveillance on the highways.

“Pray that they will get more cameras on 95 in certain areas, because it’s sad that to this day, I don’t know who did it,” said Dawkins.

“More cameras on I-95 would certainly help. It’s obviously something, that technology exists.” said attorney Willard Shepard. “This needs to be funded.”

To get cameras on I-95, state Legislature would have to fund that initiative through the Florida Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.