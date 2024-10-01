MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of friends from South Florida traveled to North Carolina for a bachelorette party but ended up stuck due to Hurricane Helene and getting out was not easy.

A bachelorette trip was supposed to be a fun-filled weekend. Eight friends flew to Asheville, North Carolina, and arrived at their mountaintop Airbnb, on Thursday, after dealing with travel troubles getting in.

But Friday morning, the remnants of Hurricane Helene left the eight friends stranded on that mountaintop.

“We’re used to hurricanes, so when we saw some chairs flying around we got to shelter underground. But didn’t realize how catastrophic it was going to be,” said Carina Weber.

She said she and her seven friends had no idea what they were in store for.

“A lot of damage. Our attic fell through to our bed, I mean, there were leaves everywhere, trees everywhere knocked over,” said Weber. “Definitely one of the only times in my life that I had feared that I would run out of food and water.”

Their Airbnb lost power. They had no cell phone signal and all roads in and out were covered with downed trees and power lines.

“It was impossible to get more than a few feet in front of our house. So a lot of us had to eventually climb through the find neighbors to provide water and shelter us,” said Weber.

They eventually found some neighbors, who fed them and gave them water.

“The neighbors were also stranded but they, of course, had more resources, and a generator, and running water, and they were very helpful,” said Weber.

Then Monday morning they were able to hike down to a lodge to find more help.

“We heard rumors that a couple miles down the trail, road, that there would be a lodge that people would shuttle us from. We ventured out. It took a few hours,” said Weber.

Eventually making it down to the area, where they were able to get to the airport and head home. Unlike many others who were still stuck.

“We’re really happy to be home. I mean, we really appreciate everything that our neighbors have done,” said Weber. “And I don’t know my advice is just to stay calm and know that like the whole world is waiting for you and thinking of you, which we didn’t know because we didn’t have cell service.”

Of course, the group of friends were very grateful to the people who helped them along the way. Weber plans to pay it forward by sending donations to help Hurricane Helene victims in Asheville.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.