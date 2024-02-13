AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A rare rescue of a lamb was made in Aventura by an afternoon jogger who happened to see a group of people trying to help the baby animal and now she is looking for its owner.

“I turned back around to find out it wasn’t a dog, it was a lamb and they had it on the ground and they were trying to give it water,” said Trisha Widowfield.

Widowfield, a lawyer by trade who specializes in medical malpractice, said her training instinct took over as she approached the baby sheep.

“I see a lot of babies without mom so, you know, this kinda tore at me that this baby sheep was there without its mom and so we needed to take care of it,” said Widowfield.

Seeing the lamb in distress, Widowfield said they restrained the lamb to try to keep it from going away. She then rescued the lamb from the busy South Florida roadways and called her vet, who connected her to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Fort Lauderdale.

The team at the Veterinary Emergency Group said the animal looks well-cared for and behaves well.

“My best guess, I mean this guy was probably at a petting zoo. They had a party in Aventura, Sunny Isles, and they may have forgotten, he may have jumped off of the truck,” said Veterinary Emergency Group’s Dr. Enio Sanmarti.

The staff said the baby lamb can, at times, be moody.

“He’s in a bad mood and you can see him, like he’s definitely pissed off for being in the cage,” said Sanmarti. “As soon as we open the cage, he does a little buckling and he just wants to jump out.”

Everyone involved in this baby lamb’s rescue hopes for a storybook ending.

“I don’t think that it had an owner but I’m hoping it does now,” said Widowfield.

The baby lamb will be headed to a farm in Broward, far away from Aventura. If no one comes forward to claim the lamb, then he will live out the rest of his days on the Broward farm.

