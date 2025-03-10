GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida woman pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the United States by concealing tens of millions of dollars in offshore accounts, filing false tax returns, and evading taxes, federal prosecutors announced.

Gilda Rosenberg, a dual U.S. and Colombian citizen from Golden Beach, admitted to working with two family members between 2010 and 2022 to hide more than $90 million in undeclared assets and income across bank accounts in Andorra, Israel, Panama and Switzerland, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Rosenberg and her family had maintained offshore accounts since the 1970s and failed to disclose them to the IRS. In the early 2000s, they consolidated their assets at Credit Suisse in Switzerland and the United Kingdom, instructing bank employees that they sought to keep the funds hidden from U.S. authorities. After Credit Suisse closed the accounts in 2013, investigators said they moved the assets to other foreign banks under nominee entities.

Rosenberg and her relatives reportedly did not file the required Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts or report income earned from the accounts on their tax returns. To continue evading detection, the DOJ said the family created fraudulent loan and investment documents to disguise financial transfers.

Between 2010 and 2017, investigators said Rosenberg failed to report more than $5.5 million in income, resulting in a tax loss of nearly $2 million.

She is scheduled for sentencing on May 30 and faces up to five years in prison, supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Rosenberg had previously pleaded guilty in Texas to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme to defraud the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

