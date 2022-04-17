MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones paid tribute to a woman from South Florida, weeks after she was killed in a Las Vegas home invasion.

The family of 24-year-old Natalie Manduley honored her with a mural in Wynwood that was unveiled on Sunday.

Police said Manduley lost her life after three armed men entered her home in Las Vegas, March 25.

Investigators said the victim was killed in a shootout with the robbers.

Speaking with 7News, her brother, Gabriel Manduleysaid losing Manduley has been difficult even for her youngest relatives.

“I see my kids — 11, 7 and 5 years old — they cry every night asking for their aunt, and it’s only so much you can tell these kids,” he said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kamari Oliver at his high school. They said he left his math homework in the getaway car that he and his accomplices used.

