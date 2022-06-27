MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman, Catherine Capozzi, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and seven years following probation after she accepted a plea deal connected to a deadly wreck a few years ago.

Capozzi was in court Monday morning nearly three years after she was drunk behind the wheel, which caused a bad wreck along Interstate 95 near Northwest 103rd Street.

Also in court was Maria Vasco, a mother who was with her son in another vehicle when they were hit by Capozzi.

Her 15-year-old son Joel Romero would not survive the crash.

Vasco was in a coma, but would eventually recover and has since been waiting for justice to prevail for her son.

“It’s something that was much needed, I’m glad I was able to give her a piece of my mind, and I can grieve my son properly as he deserves to be grieved,” said Vasco.

Capozzi will be transferred to state custody later this week.

