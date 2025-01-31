MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman marks a milestone birthday at 101-years young.

Mrs. Minnie Lee Anderson of Miami gardens was born on January 29, 1924.

She was honored this week by family, friends, city officials and the community, with a surprise caravan parade, celebrating of her amazing life.

Mrs. Anderson has spent more than a century as a pillar of her community, dedicating her life to family, education, and leadership within her church.

To honor her milestone, the city of Miami Gardens has officially declared January 26th as “Minnie Lee Anderson day.”

As the matriarch of her family, she has 9 children, 27 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

