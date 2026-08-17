FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Voters in South Florida will be making pivotal decisions on the ballot as the primary comes to a close in highly contested districts while Miami makes its final say on the fate of an iconic waterside stadium.

As Republicans and Democrats battle for control in Washington amidst economic turmoil for many Americans, South Florida voters take the first step in setting the stage for who they will send to Capitol Hill to represent Florida Districts 20 and 24 when primaries come to a close on Tuesday.

While some of those voters got the jump on casting their ballot for the primary early, large swaths of voters are expected to turn out on Election Day across Miami-Dade and Broward for Tuesday’s primary.

“We start sending ballots 45 days before for overseas. By the time we’re 30 days out, most of the ballots have already gone out. They start coming back almost immediately and we start processing them almost immediately,” said Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

House Primaries

In the wake of Florida’s Republican-led legislature approving a new congressional map designed to tilt the odds in their favor, voters should expect some new names when they cast their ballot.

District 20’s heated Democratic primary is a premiere example that’s changed dramatically as a result of the redrawn map.

The seat was previously held by former Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who is running to get her seat back after resigning earlier in the year to avoid sanctions from the House Ethics Committee over alleged campaign finance violations.

The crowded District 20 field also includes Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose old district was redrawn, leading to her decision to instead run for a different seat. Her decision led to criticism from many community leaders in the majority-Black district.

Luther Campbell, who’s also known as Uncle Luke among many in the community, has been a strong critic of Wasserman Schultz’s decision. The former member of the hip hop group 2 Live Crew has described himself as independently-minded and focused on people over politics as he seeks to represent District 20.

Also running in that field is former Broward Mayor Dale Holness, who has pointed to his years of service and his willingness to stand against many of President Donald Trump’s priorities in Congress.

Rounding out the Democratic field is self-described progressive Elijah Manley, another political outsider and the youngest candidate in the race at 27 years of age.

The winner of that primary race will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary, which features Brent Andersen, Lateresa Jones, Rod Joseph and Carla Spalding. Independent Kedner Maxime is also running in District 20.

Further south in District 24, several Democratic candidates are seeking to succeed Congresswoman Frederica Wilson after the 83-year-old announced she would not be running for reelection in May.

The seven Democrats who have stepped up to take the reins from Wilson are: Marshall Davis, Oliver Gilbert, Shevrin Jones, Kendrick Meek Jr., Rudy Moise, Jean Monestime, Roderick Vereen.

Republican Te Mayonna Brown is running unopposed for District 24 while North Bay Village Commissioner Andy Daro and Patricia Gonzalez are both running as independents.

Fate of Miami Marine Stadium

Voters in the City of Miami will also have another critical question to answer on their ballots: should the city enter an agreement to restore the famed Miami Marine Stadium?

Should voters say yes, the city would enter into an agreement with Global Spectrum to restore the stadium that would allow Miami to receive 93% of gross sales of all events held at the renovated stadium after deducting a $33,333 monthly management fee. Global Spectrum would put forth up to $10 million toward the restoration efforts.

“What people are looking for is authenticity, and this place has it, and you can’t buy it,” said Don Worth, co-founder of Restore Marine Stadium.

Florida Governor

As Florida’s term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis finishes his last few months in office, voters will also parse through several candidates seeking to replace him.

On the Democratic side, former Republican David Jolly is viewed as the overwhelming favorite.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds has led most polls on the opposing side. He faces serious challenges from Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins, investment manager James Fishback and former Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is fighting to hold onto her seat following her appointment by DeSantis after Trump selected former Senator Marco Rubio to serve as Secretary of State.

On the Democratic side, former whistleblower Alexander Vindman, who testified before Congress during Trump’s 2019 impeachment hearing, faces State Rep. Angie Nixon.

Sluggish Turnout

Despite the wealth of choices to be made in the primary, election officials told 7News there’s been a relatively slow start to the cycle, with just over half of ballots requested being returned in Broward.

“There’s still a lot of vote-by-mail ballots that are left out there. Only just a little more than half, it is too late to mail your vote-by-mail ballot so if you’re going to return that vote-by-mail ballot, it does have to be returned to one of the supervisor’s offices here in Broward County,” said Scott.

For more information on polling locations in Miami-Dade, click here.

To learn more about polling locations in Broward, click here.

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