COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are headed to the polls for Election Day, with mayoral races in three Miami-Dade County cities seizing the spotlight.

Voters in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach will be choosing a new mayor, and some commissioner seats are also up for grabs.

In Miami, the top six contenders in the mayoral race — Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, Emilio Gonzalez, Eileen Higgins, Ken Russell and Xavier Suarez — have all had previous government experience.

If no candidate garners more than 50% of the vote, the top two will face off in a runoff election set for Dec. 9.

In Miami Beach, current Mayor Steven Meiner will square off against City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. Voters will also elect candidates in three commission seat races.

Across the country, the race for New York City mayor is being closely watched for possible clues about the political climate heading into the 2026 midterms. There are also key governor elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

This off-year election will be the first big electoral test of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

