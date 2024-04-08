NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of volunteers teamed up with Jewish Community Services of South Florida to prepare special Passover kits for Holocaust survivors and home bound seniors across the region.

The volunteer event, which took place on Sunday, saw participants assembling bags filled with necessary components for a proper Passover celebration.

Designed for the vulnerable members of the community, the kits included traditional Kosher meals and essential personal hygiene items.

Thanks to the efforts of the volunteers, the organization is set to deliver these Passover kits to 450 seniors throughout South Florida.

