COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Celebrities, celebrations, and festivals. South Florida is set to be packed with an array of events and activities for the entire family in the wake of the big weekend.

The Coconut Grove Bahamian Goombay Festival is set to take place starting on Friday and taking place through Sunday, beginning with a lively parade that will take participants from Armbrister Park to the MDC Gibson Education Center.

The celebration will proceed with a weekend of live music and diverse food vendors.

In Broward, the Island SPACE Mango Festival is also set to take place at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School.

Some highlights of the event will include live music, free mango tastings, workshops, and vendors selling a variety of mango products, including mango soap and mango lotion.

“In this year’s Mango Festival, we’re going to have a mango sommelier,” said Calibe Thompson, an organizer for the festival. “So, we’ll have flights of mangos. You can buy mango soap and mango lotion, and you can learn how to graft mango trees in the workshop. We have a DJ because we’re Caribbean, so there has to be a vibe.”

Finally, as part of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, Shakira will make her appearance at the Hard Stadium.

Her concerts are set to take place Friday and Saturday evening.

