MIAMI (WSVN) - A visitor to South Florida was sound asleep when he got a rude awakening. He was inside a house he thought he had rented, but it turned out there was a major mix up.

“This is the best possible outcome of breaking into someone’s home and spending the night in their bed,” said visitor Paul Drecksler.

Drecksler made an honest mistake after spending the night in what he thought was his Airbnb and turned out it wasn’t.

“I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door,” said Drecksler.​

He had just arrived in Miami to officiate a friend’s wedding. After a long day of traveling, he got to what he thought was his unlocked room, around 2 a.m.

Even following the instructions his Airbnb left behind.

“In the bedroom, the bed was made and ready to go, and there were two clean folded towels waiting for me,” said Drecksler.

He fell asleep and woke up the next morning to a very confused homeowner.

“The next morning, I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy even knocked on his own door. He goes, ‘Hey, can I help you? This is my house,’ and I’m like, ‘Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.’ He goes, ‘No, this is my house,'” said Drecksler. “I could’ve been woken up to an angry homeowner. Really bad things could’ve happened.”

The homeowner showed him out and Drecksler found his actual Airbnb next door.

“In hindsight, now, I look back, all the clues were there. This is not the right Airbnb, but at 2 o’clock, your brain is like, this is it. This is the one,” said Drecksler.

He says now it’s a funny story to tell after spending the night in a stranger’s home in Miami.

“I’ve stayed in hundreds of Airbnbs, and never had this happen before,” said Drecksler.

He said, after this experience, he’ll double, even triple check the address the next time he stays at an Airbnb.

