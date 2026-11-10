(WSVN) - South Florida is honoring the men and women who served their country with special tributes, sports events and a life-changing gift for one local veteran.

The celebrations began Tuesday, a day ahead of Veterans Day, with events recognizing those who served and sacrificed.

In Miami, over 40 wounded warriors took part in a day of exercise featuring a sport called padel.

“It gets me out here to be active in the community and also meet other veterans and be able to talk about our experiences,” said Stephanie Lanford, an Army veteran.

Veterans took to the court to try the hybrid sport while also being recognized for their service.

“Padal is a hybrid between pickleball, racquetball and badminton where the [Veterans Affairs] and the Department of Veterans Affairs and us, Military Adaptive Court Sports, are using padal as a form of rehabilitation for our service members,” said Steven Harper, Executive Director of Military Adaptive Court Sports.

The group of veterans didn’t leave empty-handed. Each participant received a new racket to encourage them to continue playing.

“We’re honored to give them one racket each. We’re donating 400 rackets to the community today, and every single veteran will leave here with a new paddle racket,” said Nalle Grinda, Co-Founder and Chief of Padel.

Meanwhile, in Miramar, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran received a gift that will make a big difference in his life: a new car.

Quohnos Mitchell was surprised with the keys to the new vehicle provided by Progressive’s annual Keys to Progress giveaway.

“First of all, Woooow,” said Mitchell.

The program provides vehicles to veterans in need.

“Keys to Progress is where we give a vehicle to a needy veteran. We’ve given out 1,400 vehicles in the last 14 years,” said Enrique Leyte-Vidal with Progressive.

Mitchell, who is disabled, spent eight months in a wheelchair after being struck by a car. Since then, he’s had to relearn how to walk.

Before being gifted this car, he relied on public transportation and friends to help get to his VA appointments.

“It’s a game changer. This new car will allow me to change things in my life, to support other veterans, which is the most important thing for me right now,” he said.

Now, he said the car will give him a greater sense of independence.

“I think this car gives me self-confidence and it brings back that whole spirit of just being able to have freedom,” he said.

While the events began on Tuesday, South Florida will continue celebrating the veterans who have put their lives on the line to serve their country on Wednesday with parades, barbecues and special tributes.

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