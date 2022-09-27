(WSVN) - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, a number of South Florida universities and colleges have suspended in-person classes beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The University of Miami announced that all classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m. through Wednesday.

The following locations on the Coral Gables Campus will be closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday:

Campus Store

Herbert Wellness Center

Hurricane Food Court

Shalala Student Center and Student Center Complex

University Libraries

FIU campuses will close starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed all day Wednesday.

All FIU classes are canceled, including online classes

FIU students currently living on campus are welcome to remain at university housing throughout the storm.

Miami Dade College operations and classes will be suspended starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.

Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. and all day Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools also made the decision to close Wednesday and Thursday.

