HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Uber driver was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a passenger during a ride earlier this month, an incident that was captured on cellphone video and widely shared on social media.

Hollywood Police said 23-year-old Jennifer Benitez was arrested in connection with the May 12 incident and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Krissy Celess, who performs under the name Bomb Ass Krissy, said she was riding with a friend from North Miami to her home in Hollywood when the driver became increasingly agitated and eventually pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

According to an arrest affidavit, the dispute began when the rider tried to give directions to the driver near Sheridan Street and North 29th Avenue.

The driver reportedly responded aggressively, canceled the ride, and ordered the passengers to get out. When they didn’t immediately exit, Benitez allegedly pulled out a firearm from the center console and pointed it at the passengers.

Celess recorded the encounter on her phone.

In the 33-second video, the driver is seen shouting at the riders to exit the vehicle while speaking with a 911 dispatcher. Moments later, she raises a handgun and points it toward the victims.

No injuries were reported.

Benitez was later identified and taken into custody in Port St. Lucie. She was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held in St. Lucie County awaiting extradition to Broward County.

According to Uber’s policy, drivers are prohibited from carrying firearms while using the app. The company said the driver’s access has been revoked and the incident is under review.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.