MIAMI (WSVN) - The final hours of 2025 are ticking away in the Sunshine State, and many people are getting ready to celebrate in some kind of vibrant and iconic South Florida style — from the Big Orange to a 900-pound anchor, and professional or at-home fireworks.

All across the region, celebrations are planned Wednesday, from Fort Lauderdale to Miami and even all the way down to the Florida Keys.

The Big Orange will rise in downtown Miami, it will be anchors away in Fort Lauderdale, and the shoe will drop in the Keys, as tens of thousands of revelers ring in 2026.

At Bayfront Park, the Big Orange — a 35-foot, 2,000-pound LED sculpture — will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a 400-foot rise to the top of the InterContinental Miami at midnight. The iconic “Mr. Neon” will begin its ascent at 6 p.m.

An estimated 100,000 people attended last year’s event at Bayfront Park in what organizers called the “biggest Hispanic New Year’s Eve gathering in the country.”

Willy Chirino, Flo Rida, and Marshmello are all scheduled to perform Wednesday night.

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, a 900-pound anchor made of steel and covered in 5,000 LED lights will slowly drop as the clock strikes midnight. The anchor was chosen to reflect the city as the marine capital of the world.

In the Keys, a giant red shoe will drop outside the Bourbon Street Pub on Duval Street. Year after year, a drag queen sits inside the supersized heel as a rowdy crowd of revelers gather on the street below.

No matter where you eventually decide to celebrate, officials say they just want you to do it safely.

“The best way to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s is by leaving the fireworks to the experts,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said. “If you decide to celebrate at home, only buy fireworks from approved vendors and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.”

First responders work to prevent many of the thousands of fireworks-related injuries and fires reported nationwide every year. One way they do this is by reminding revelers to wear protective eyewear, light fireworks on pavement, and keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Better yet, they say, sit back and leave it to the professionals.

“Make sure that you have a sober adult, a sober, responsible adult who is in charge of discharging the fireworks. Make sure you’re shooting the fireworks off of a hard flat surface,” Dan Peart, the Director of Government Affairs for Phantom Fireworks, said. “I know a lot of people are shooting fireworks from their lawn. If it’s possible, you can lay down a piece of plywood to give yourself a hard flat surface, and again, you can brace the items in there if you’re shooting aerial fireworks.”

So, no matter how you decide to celebrate the New Year this year, be sure to do it safely and responsibly.

If you’re going to be outdoors, remember to bring a jacket as temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s by the time the clock strikes midnight in some parts of South Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.