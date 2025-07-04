PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - As millions of Americans are set to travel across the country, South Floridians can celebrate the birthday of the United States locally with a host of festivities.

Fireworks were seen being loaded into Marine Stadium, preparing to see them decorate the sky in celebration.

The innocent celebration can get dangerous quickly, so while it is important to have fun, officials urge caution. The City of Miami Police Department shared tips on social media for celebrators to stay safe, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue held demonstrations.

“You need to wait until it’s fully done with its performance and even wait a little after that to handle that firework,” said an official. “And once you get it, you need to put it in a bucket of water to cool it off even more. Use them as they’re intended, and everything will play out safely.”

Although they may look totally safe, some fireworks, including some sparklers, can heat up to 200 degrees.

Many events are scheduled across the Miami-Dade and Broward.

Miami-Dade

Hadley Park 21st annual Fourth of July Family Fest

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th Street, Miami.

Bayfront Park Fourth of July

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Location: 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

North Miami Beach Fourth of July

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

South Miami Beach Fourth of July

Time: 8:30 p.m., Firework display at 9:00 p.m.

Location: Lummus Park along Ocean Drive and 12 Street. Miami Beach.

City of North Miami Independence Day Celebration at the Bay

Time: 6:00 p.m., Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

Location: Florida International University’s (FIU) Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center, 3000 NE 151st Street.

The City of Coral Gables “Gables Fourth” Celebration

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Biltmore Hotel, located at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables.

Little Havana

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: José Martí Park, 351 SW 4th Ave.

July Fourth Palmetto Gold Course

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Palmetto Golf Course, located at 9300 SW 152nd Street, UNINC Dade County.

Key Biscayne Parade

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Road closures start at 10:00 a.m.

Broward

Plantation Independence Parade

Time: 9:00 a.m., Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Location: W Broward Blvd and NW 46th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Fourth of July Spectacular

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Parade

Time: 10:00 a.m., Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Location: 4501 N Ocean Drive.

The City of Miramar Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

