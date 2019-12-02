South Florida temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Forecasters say a cold front currently moving across Florida will drive down temperatures in South Florida to the 40s and 50s on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the cool air will begin to arrive Monday night and continue through the middle of the week.

Dec 2 – Here's a quick video briefing on the colder temperatures arriving tonight. Are you ready for colder weather? #flwx pic.twitter.com/FrUHifpBO2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 2, 2019

People living away from the coasts should expect the coldest temperatures, likely in the 40s.

Coastal residents will be waking up in the 50s, forecasters said.

The high for the day is expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

The NWS says the primary impacts will be to sensitive vegetation that “may be harmed from the cold.”

