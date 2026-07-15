MIAMI (WSVN) - Spain and Argentina aren’t the only ones winning their way to the World Cup final; a South Florida teen will also be there on the pitch.

Soccer’s biggest game will be a field of dreams for Sebastian Garcia, and he has a baseball star from South Florida to thank for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Baseball legend, Fox Sports analyst, and Boys & Girls alumnus Alex Rodriguez had life-changing news for Garcia when the 18-year-old hopped on the Zoom call that he believed was going to be an ordinary one.

“I’m inviting you to join me at the FIFA World Cup final. Yes, let’s go,” said Rodriguez.

“Awesome! Like the final, final?” said Garcia.

Garcia was in shock and complete disbelief.

“The final game on July 19,” said Rodriguez. “And we only talk about the finals, baby.”

The young man has been chosen to serve as an official Coca-Cola flag bearer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

“The little kid in me wants to jump out,” said Garcia. “It was a surreal moment. I just didn’t believe it. I want to show more emotion because people will think that I will be stoked, but it didn’t feel real. I was like, there is no way I’m going.”

The Coca-Cola flag bearer role is reserved for young leaders making a difference in their communities.

Sebastian has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade since he was 5 years old, earning the honor through his leadership, service, and mentoring younger club members.

“It’s my second home. It’s where I was able to find my voice,” said Garcia. “I’m just grateful it’s given me what I have now, and I hope every little kid that ends up being me one day for this to turn into their why.”

Garcia’s father said watching his son receive the surprise was an emotional moment.

“It’s amazing, and we believe too much in God. Sebastian deserves more than that,” said Joaquin Garcia.

The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade said Garcia represents who they are.

“You can’t help but think about all the work that we do; this is what it’s for,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Sebastian won’t just be carrying the match flag onto the field, but he will proudly be representing Miami on soccer’s biggest stage.

“I’m stoked! It still does not feel real,” said Garcia.

The trip marks another milestone for Garcia, as it will be only the second time he has traveled outside the state of Florida.

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