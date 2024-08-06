FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The end of summer is near and teachers across Broward and Miami-Dade County are excited to get the school year started.

In the final weeks of summer, teachers begin the process of preparing their classroom for that first bell ring.

“I get excited organizing my bookshelf. I get excited doing math talk because I know its the best time of the day,” said third grade teacher Kindria Samuels.

Samuels is in her third year of teaching third graders at Harbordale Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale. She said there is always excitement when the first day of school rolls around.

“The joy that the students come into the classroom with, when they enter the classroom, they give me a smile and the growth that they make,” said Samuels.

Down the hall from Samuels is Ms. Hanley, who has been teaching at the school for 19 years. She said she loves getting her classroom ready for the new group of second graders.

“I love like building a nurturing environment where kids can thrive and feel successful,” said Hanley.

For those students who get anxious or nervous about the first week of school, the counselor’s office is always open to ease those nerves.

“We want to make sure that they have a positive first impression and that, that sticks with them throughout the school year,” said Harbordale Elementary School counselor Vicky Buruau.

In Miami-Dade County, the superintendent held a welcoming ceremony for 400 new teachers on Monday.

“We are a school district that cares about students, but we care about our teachers as well,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

During the week-long training session, educators are reminded about the important role they play in the lives of the next generation.

First year teachers said they are hyped to get into the classroom.

“I’m excited about meeting my students. I can’t wait,” said Candice Colebrook.

“I’m just here because I want to give back to what my teachers gave me so many years ago,” said Yolanda Hernandez.

Teachers said that while teaching essential subjects like math and reading are important, teaching students valuable life lessons that go a long way.

“Kindness first and being respectful to themselves and others,” said Hanley.

“Be kind and be good,” said Samuels. “Be the change you want to see in the world and from there, we create friendships, we create bonds, and we create a little family and I love it.”

School begins Monday Aug. 12 in Broward County and Thursday, Aug. 15 in Miami-Dade.

