South Florida teachers hold rally at Tropical Park ahead of Tallahassee march

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida schoolteachers are coming together in Southwest Miami-Dade as they prepare to join thousands of colleagues from across the state at a march in Tallahassee.

7News cameras captured crews setting up bleachers and putting the finishing touches on the stage for the local event at Tropical Park, Sunday evening.

Teachers from Miami-Dade Public Schools and community leaders are expected to take the stage before they hit the road to the stage capital for Monday’s march.

More than 1,000 teachers are expected to come to Topical Park to take part in the event organized by United Teachers of Dade.

Monday marks the beginning of Florida’s 2020 legislative session, and teachers are pushing state lawmakers to increase funding for public schools.

Despite being the fourth state in the nation for K-12 achievement, advocates argue, Florida schools rank 48th for funding. Moreover, the Sunshine State’s teachers are some of the lowest paid in the country.

After Sunday’s rally, participants will begin boarding buses that will take them to Tallahassee.

