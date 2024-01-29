A Miami Dolphins legend surprised a South Florida teacher with some good news: she’s going to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Ms. Mary Martinez, who teaches football-themed lessons, at Pinecrest Elementary School was gifted the tickets by Dan Marino and the NFL on Monday.

“Class, class, it’s Ms. Martinez and I’m headed to the Super Bowl,” said Martinez.

Marino said the gift was due to her unique teaching style.

“We want to thank you for being a Dolphins fan and an everyday NFL fan. Because of that, the NFL is going to send you to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas because of the work you’ve done, said Marino, a Miami Dolphins Hall-of-Famer.

Martinez, a huge football fan and reading teacher, will be going to Vegas with her fiance to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers.

She said she found a creative way to incorporate her love of football and some math into her daily lessons. The students are loving it.

Her students knew about the surprise since last week but kept it a secret from her until Monday.

Because of her unique style of teaching, Martinez went viral on social media and it caught the attention of the NFL. She hopes her story inspires others.

“My favorite thing has been the way that it has inspired other educators ’cause I’ve seen that online and it’s like there are so many incredible teachers out there and there’s so many, I don’t know, it’s just that’s what I want to do, inspire people to continue to teach. Maybe they’re not passionate about the NFL. Find something you are passionate about and use it in your classroom,” said Martinez.

Martinez said this would be her first time visiting Vegas.

She said that she saw the Chiefs versus the 49ers when they played in Miami. At that time, she was a Chiefs fan, but now she is rooting for the 49ers. However, she said she will always be a Dolphins fan.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.